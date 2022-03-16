Kokotel Chiang Mai Nimman (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Kokotel Chiang Mai NimmanWake up to the wonder of Chiang Mai with a stay at Kokotel Chiang Mai Nimman, located only minutes from the heart of the city. Sampling the authentic culture of Chiang Mai is easy with a stay at Kokotel Chiang Mai Nimman, just 760 m from Museum of World Insects and Natural Wonders.Kokotel Chiang Mai Nimman provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. The helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with services including luggage storage.In-room conveniences include daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms are designed to provide an optimal level of comfort with welcoming decor and essential amenities. The hotel provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Kokotel Chiang Mai Nimman include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator and bottled water. Kokotel Chiang Mai Nimman also provides a hair dryer, toiletries and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options.Kokotel Chiang Mai Nimman offers wonderful recreational facilities for guests to enjoy. Souvenir shopping for yourself or those back home takes no time at all at the souvenir shops.Around the propertyVisit the sights and local attractions of Chiang Mai during your stay at the hotel. Whatever you may be looking to buy on your trip to Chiang Mai, chances are you'll find it at Chiang Mai Night Bazaar located 4.0 km away. Engage in the city's best art at Art in Paradise, Chiang Mai 3D Art Museum located 4.3 km away, where you can learn about the local art scene and buy original works.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel scores higher than 91% of the city's accommodations on value for moneyThis hotel stands above the rest with a cleanliness score that beats 90% of accommodations in the city.This hotel stands out for its staff and service, scoring higher than 89% of the city's accommodation.