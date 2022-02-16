Koh Chang Paradise Hill (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Koh Chang Paradise Hill (SHA Extra Plus)Explore all of Koh Chang and its neighboring adventures with a stay at Koh Chang Paradise Hill (SHA Extra Plus). Enjoy some seaside relaxation and drinks with a stay at Koh Chang Paradise Hill (SHA Extra Plus), just 540 m from Khlong Prao Beach.Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the hotel's airport transfer services. Taxi, car hire and shuttle services provided by the hotel make exploring Koh Chang even more convenient.Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the hotel's ticket service and tours. Packing light is possible at Koh Chang Paradise Hill (SHA Extra Plus) thanks to the hotel's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean.Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the hotel. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.Designed for comfort, all guestrooms offer a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. Selected rooms at Koh Chang Paradise Hill (SHA Extra Plus) include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doA variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the hotel's bar.Hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Be sure to spend some time exploring the beach, which is accessible directly from the hotel. End your days in total relaxation with a visit to the massage and spa. Spend some time relaxing at the hotel's pool.Sip your favorite cocktail outdoors at the hotel's poolside bar. Check out the hotel's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation. Cool off on hot days by joining water-world activities like fishing, snorkeling and diving.Around the propertyKoh Chang Paradise Hill (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect spot to explore Koh Chang's fascinating cultural sights and attractions. Multiple day trip options await you and your travel group close to Koh Chang Paradise Hill (SHA Extra Plus), starting with visits to Baan Zen Waterfront Retreat located just 2.8 km away.Reasons to stay hereGet more than you bargain for here, which scores value for money higher than 93% of the city's accommodation.Facilities at this hotel are rated higher than 95% of other accommodations in the city.Past guests love the cleanliness here, ranking it higher than 97% of the city's accommodation.