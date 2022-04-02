SAMUI TEST & GO

Khwan Beach Resort - Samui Test & Go Hotel

Samui
8.7
Bewertung mit
246 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 2, 2022
SCHNELLE ANTWORT

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Khwan Beach Resort & Luxury Glamping and Pool Villas Samui - Adults Only is the perfect getaway for a relaxing and romantic vacation. Located 50 meters from the beach, the independent pool villas offer air conditioning, private pools, mini-bars, and sea or river views. Rooms open to private gardens and a private terrace along the pools. These individually decorated and furnished accommodations have separate living rooms and include queen sofa beds and a king-sized bed in the en-suite bedroom. The villa benefits from a terrace with a breathtaking view and a 42” LCD television with cable channels. The kitchen in Luxury Duplex Private Pool Villa offers refrigerators, stovetops, microwaves, and dining areas. Bathrooms include showers, bathrobes, slippers and complimentary toiletries. Guests can surf the web using the complimentary wireless high-speed Internet access. Villas also include espresso makers and coffee/tea makers. Housekeeping is offered daily, and in-room massages can be requested. Each villa at Khwan Beach Resort & Luxury Glamping and Pool Villas Samui - Adults Only is an exhibition with original designs by Thai artists, creating a one-of-a-kind experience.

Adresse / Karte

67/61 Moo 1, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

