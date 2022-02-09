CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Khum Phucome Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.7
Bewertung mit
760 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Khum Phucome Hotel - Image 0
Khum Phucome Hotel - Image 1
Khum Phucome Hotel - Image 2
Khum Phucome Hotel - Image 3
Khum Phucome Hotel - Image 4
Khum Phucome Hotel - Image 5
+9 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Chiang Mai, Khum Phucome Hotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. With its location just 2km from the city center and 20km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Studio Naenna Textiles Gallery, Maya Lifestyle Shopping Center, Think Park. The facilities and services provided by Khum Phucome Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, the Khum Phucome Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Khum Phucome Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Khum Phucome Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

14/23 Irrigation Canal Road, A.Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
Bewertung mit
1184 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU