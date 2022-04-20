PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Khaolak Yama Resort - Phang-nga Test & Go Hotel

Phang-nga
8.1
Bewertung mit
145 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 20, 2022
Khaolak Yama Resort - Image 0
Khaolak Yama Resort - Image 1
Khaolak Yama Resort - Image 2
Khaolak Yama Resort - Image 3
Khaolak Yama Resort - Image 4
Khaolak Yama Resort - Image 5
+14 Fotos

Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Bang Niang Beach, Khaolak Yama Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Khao Lak. The hotel lies 2. Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Armani Suits International, Lampi Waterfall, Mark One Tailor. Khaolak Yama Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Khaolak Yama Resort is home to 23 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Khaolak Yama Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Khao Lak.

ALLE HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Khaolak Yama Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Khaolak Yama Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

Khaolak T.Khuekkhak A.Takua Pa, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Haven Khao Lak Resort - Nur für Erwachsene
8.8
Bewertung mit
678 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas
9.2
Bewertung mit
377 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ayara Villas Hotel
8.2
Bewertung mit
737 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Casa de la Flora
9.1
Bewertung mit
372 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort
8.8
Bewertung mit
732 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
La Flora Khao Lak
9.1
Bewertung mit
669 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
La Vela Khao Lak
9.2
Bewertung mit
1770 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
Bewertung mit
365 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU