In der Gegend von Phuket, in der Nähe von Familienspaß, Stränden und Restaurants gelegen, ist Kata Tranquil Villa der ideale Ort, um einen anstrengenden Tag ausspannen zu können. Das Hotel ist nicht weit vom Stadtzentrum entfernt: nur 13,0 km entfernt, und die Fahrt zum Flughafen dauert normalerweise etwa 60 Minuten. Mit den wichtigsten Sehenswürdigkeiten der Stadt, wie zum Beispiel Stadion zum Gedenken an Prinzessin Mütter, Dino Park Minigolf, M.G.Collection, ganz in der Nähe, werden Gäste die Lage des Hotels zu schätzen wissen. Die Einrichtungen und Dienstleistungen der Kata Tranquil Villa sorgen für einen angenehmen Aufenthalt der Gäste. Gäste des Hotels können Vor-Ort-Features wie kostenloses WLAN in allen Zimmern, Gepäckaufbewahrung, WLAN in öffentlichen Bereichen, Parkplatz, Touren genießen. Betreten Sie eines der 22 einladenden Zimmer und entfliehen Sie dem stressigen Alltag mit Ausstattungen wie LCD-/Plasma-Fernseher, Spiegel, Sofa, Handtücher, Schrank. Die Freizeiteinrichtungen des Hotels, zu denen ein Außenpool und ein Garten gehören, sind zum Entspannen und Erholen gedacht. Wenn Sie eine komfortable und günstige Unterkunft in Phuket suchen, machen Sie die Kata Tranquil Villa zu Ihrem Zuhause in der Ferne.
5.0 2 bedroom Villa
Positiv
- very spacious room
- rooms and bathroom are very clean
- hotel is well maintened
- good location
- best staff ever
- feels like home
Even better than we expected. The rooms are very big and clean, the location of the hotel is very nice in a quiet street and close to the beach and many attractions.
The staff at the reception and the workers are perfect and always looking to make our stay pleasant. Thank you so much for your hospitality
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Great staff
- Great value for money
- Nice garden with swimming pool
- Good service and advice
- Super clean room
- Wifi could be stronger (I work online) but still ok
- Would gain at serving real coffee in the morning
- Limited food at the hotel
I've so happy I chose Kata Tranquil for my sandbox ! From the start, the staff has been very professional and helpful, answering all my questions quickly, which eased the whole COE process. I like the architecture of the place, and the feel of the room. It's a little far from the beach if you have to walk, but they rent good scooters for a fair price. Breakfast is limited, but you have lots of options around (The PadThai Shop is just at the corner, and it's delicious). I'll be coming back here later for sure !
4.1 Deluxe Room
PositivNegative
Great service, nothing bad to say. wonderful experience. They do their job and do not annoy you. They scan the code in the morning and then leave you to your day
4.8 2 bedroom Villa
Positiv
Negative
- Clean & new
- Excellent accommodating service staff (better if you can speak some Thai)
- Comfortable beds
- Large, modern bathroom
- Daily, thorough cleaning
- Nice pool
- Beautiful garden setting
- Quiet
- Local restaurants and grocery store (Makro) within walking distance
- A Danish bakery nearby where you can buy nice bread. Also a German bakery
- Great internet (at some points we had three video calls in separate rooms going with no issues)
- 5-8 minute drive to Karon, Kata and Kata Noi beaches
- 10 minute drive to Villa Market
- 10-15 minute walk to the Covid testing swab center
- Ants in the kitchen (can’t leave any food our crumbs on the counters otherwise it’s okay)
- Kitchen only stocked for Asian cooking (try making grilled cheese sandwiches or eggs in a wok without a flipper or spatula. It doesn’t work lol)
- No coffee maker but were able to buy
- Bedrooms and bathroom have separate entrances
- Might be difficult to communicate with the staff in English only (a little Thai helps a lot)
- Many shops and restaurants closed due to Covid
- Hotel restaurant is closed
- A 10-15 minute walk to Karon Beach can be challenging with bags and children
- Virtually no public transport but car and motorbike rentals are extra cheap during Covid. Highly recommend renting. We paid 500 baht/day for a small car until the staff insisted we use theirs.
This place was better than we expected. The 2BR villa was the perfect set up for our family for two weeks. Our 12yo was in online school, my husband worked full-time and my 4yo and I had our own space to hang out. Once we had transportation we were able to get out to one of the beaches nearby almost every afternoon, which was wonderful.
When you fly in you will have your first Covid test at the airport. You then have to stay at the hotel until the staff receive your negative results. Ours came within 6 hours. Then you are free to go anywhere you like. Kids aged 2-6 don’t have any further tests. Older kids and adults have two more tests on days 5 and 11, or something similar (can’t recall exactly the exact timing of these).
The two women managing the place did an excellent job. At one point when they realized we were walking everywhere and had rented a car from a shop down the road, they insisted we use the hotel’s car (an older SUV) which was just brilliant. I’m sure they won’t be able to offer this to everyone but if you come as a family and no one else needs it I imagine they would be fine with other guests using - especially if you have kids.
Overall, very happy with our decision to stay here. We chose space over beachfront and feel the perks outweighed the downsides of the location.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Everything perfect thank you so much for everything...................................................
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Kata tranquil villa is a place where the staff makes you feel like at home.
It is located close to the walking path to the big Buddha in a place surrounded by nature. In a very tranquil environment.
The closest beach is Karon beach.
The rooms are big, with wide balconies. Motorbikes are available.
There is cleaning service of your room every day.
The two girls are very attentive.
And everything is at a very affordable price.
@@@ :)
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Very pleasant experience.
Thank you so much for everything ❤.
Completely recomend it.
Ok!! 👍 ok. Good.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv
- Behandelt wie eine Familie
Das Personal behandelte mich wie eine Familie. Ich habe mich in Bezug auf Covid-Maßnahmen sehr sicher gefühlt. Es fühlte sich an, als ob es normale (Nicht-Covid-) Zeiten wären.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv
- Gemütlich
- Sauber
- Entspannend
- Freundlich
Dies war die perfekte Unterkunft für meine Sandbox-Quarantäne. Ich möchte eines Tages wieder hier bleiben. Die Angestellten waren so nett, und es war so ein einfaches und komfortables Zimmer. Ich schätzte die tägliche Zimmerreinigung und die Ruhe und Entspannung auf dem wunderschönen Balkon. Ich würde sofort wieder hier übernachten.
