PHUKET TEST & GO

Karon Phunaka Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
Bewertung mit
562 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 22, 2022
Karon Phunaka Resort - Image 0
Karon Phunaka Resort - Image 1
Karon Phunaka Resort - Image 2
Karon Phunaka Resort - Image 3
Karon Phunaka Resort - Image 4
Karon Phunaka Resort - Image 5
+28 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Perched on the cliff of Naka over vibrant Phuket, Karon Phunaka Resort offers luxurious and quality accommodation with stunning views of the city and the Andaman Sea. The property's eight buildings are given modern tropical design to complement its natural surroundings and distinguish itself from other traditional accommodations. Among the interesting sites to visit is the Buddha Image in Nakkerd Valley in one of the island’s National Reserve Forests. Its exclusive setting and exquisite design combined with a full range of modern conveniences guarantees a pleasant and enjoyable experience at Karon Phunaka Resort.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Karon Phunaka Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Karon Phunaka Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

22/1 Soi Patak Soi 22, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Partnerhotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
Bewertung mit
1287 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
1522 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
886 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2617 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort
8.3
Bewertung mit
541 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sugar Marina Resort - Kunst - Karon Beach
8.4
Bewertung mit
3074 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
ON Hotel Phuket
7.3
Bewertung mit
553 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pacific Club Resort
8.6
Bewertung mit
397 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa
7.7
Bewertung mit
1374 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das alte Phuket Karon Beach Resort
8.2
Bewertung mit
1024 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Karon Princess Hotel
7.8
Bewertung mit
507 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa
8.2
Bewertung mit
1505 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU