CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Kardinia Sum Pun Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Chiang Mai, 2.2 km from Mae Jo University, Kardinia Sum Pun Resort provides accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a shared lounge. Featuring room service, this property also provides guests with a children's playground. The air-conditioned rooms provide pool view and come with a wardrobe and free WiFi. Guest rooms include a private bathroom, slippers and bed linen. Guests at the resort can enjoy a à la carte breakfast. Kardinia Sum Pun Resort offers a barbecue. Guests at the accommodation will be able to enjoy activities in and around Chiang Mai, like cycling. Chiang Mai 700th Anniversary Stadium is 8 km from Kardinia Sum Pun Resort, while Chiang Mai International Convention and Exhibition Centre is 9 km away. The nearest airport is Chiang Mai International Airport, 14 km from the resort.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Kardinia Sum Pun Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Kardinia Sum Pun Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

89 Moo.7, Nongchom, Sansai, Mae Jo, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50210

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
Bewertung mit
1184 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU