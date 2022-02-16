PHUKET TEST & GO

Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartment Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
8.9
Bewertung mit
1083 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 16, 2022
Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartment Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartment Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartment Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartment Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartment Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartment Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+21 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Nakhonratchasima, Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartment Korat is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Only from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Cape & Kantary Hotels is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartment Korat lives up to expectations. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. The hotel features 248 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary tea, sofa, towels, air conditioning. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, steamroom. Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartment Korat is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Nakhonratchasima.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartment Korat (SHA Extra Plus) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartment Korat (SHA Extra Plus)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

899/1 Mittraphap Road, Soi 12, Nakhonratchasima City Center, Nakhonratchasima, Thailand, 30000

Beliebte Filter

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU