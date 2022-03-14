BANGKOK TEST & GO

Jumbotel Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
6.9
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 14, 2022
Jumbotel Hotel - Image 0
Jumbotel Hotel - Image 1
Jumbotel Hotel - Image 2
Jumbotel Hotel - Image 3
Jumbotel Hotel - Image 4
Jumbotel Hotel - Image 5
+3 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Don Mueang International Airport, Jumbotel Hotel is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. The city center is merely 20 km away and the airport can be reached within 15 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Jumbotel Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide carpeting, mirror, towels, closet, non smoking rooms to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Jumbotel Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Jumbotel Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Jumbotel Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

34/41 Cheangwattana Rd, Laksi, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

Partnerhotels

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
Bewertung mit
2458 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
1085 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
Bewertung mit
2090 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
6947 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
3757 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
Bewertung mit
506 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Don Muang Hotel
8.1
Bewertung mit
2646 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
Bewertung mit
487 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
730 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
Bewertung mit
75 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
Bewertung mit
1116 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
Bewertung mit
6272 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
Bewertung mit
2454 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU