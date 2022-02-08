iChapter Suvarnabhumi - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

iChapter Suvarnabhumi (SHA Plus+)Wake up to a magical day and enjoy all that Bangkok offers with a stay at iChapter Suvarnabhumi (SHA Plus+).The facilities and services provided by iChapter Suvarnabhumi (SHA Plus+) ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the hotel's easy to book transportation services. The hotel provides taxi and shuttle services to help you get to where you want to go in Bangkok.Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the hotel's tours. The hotel's on-site laundromat and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less.In-room conveniences include 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. Some small or last-minute needs can be quickly fulfilled by the convenience stores without having to leave the hotel. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at iChapter Suvarnabhumi (SHA Plus+). The hotel provides linen service and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at iChapter Suvarnabhumi (SHA Plus+) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Wake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the hotel. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Light snacking is available day or night with the hotel's vending machines.To fill your days, be sure to check out the fantastic facilities offered at iChapter Suvarnabhumi (SHA Plus+). Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage and steam room. The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. For those who hate to miss a workout, a trip to the hotel's fitness facility will keep you fresh and healthy.In a competitive mood? Get sporty with your travel group or other guests at the ping-pong table and golf course on site in the hotel. Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the library.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Bangkok. iChapter Suvarnabhumi (SHA Plus+) is located only 7.6 km from Suvarnabhumi Airport, allowing you more time to enjoy your vacation before having to catch your flight.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 81% of accommodations in the city.