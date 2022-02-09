Hotel Mermaid Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Renovated in 2015, the Hotel Mermaid Bangkok guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. The hotel lies 3. Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Ram's Tailor, Jass Fashions, De Fabiano Bespoke Tailors. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service. 69 rooms spread over 11 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as hot tub, outdoor pool, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Hotel Mermaid Bangkok hits the spot in many ways.