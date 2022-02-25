CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Hop Inn Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.4
Bewertung mit
1444 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 25, 2022
Hop Inn Chiang Mai - Image 0
Hop Inn Chiang Mai - Image 1
Hop Inn Chiang Mai - Image 2
Hop Inn Chiang Mai - Image 3
Hop Inn Chiang Mai - Image 4
Hop Inn Chiang Mai - Image 5
+19 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chiang Mai, look no further than Hop Inn Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Hop Inn Chiang Mai also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. The hotel features 75 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, towels, internet access – wireless. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chiang Mai, make Hop Inn Chiang Mai your home away from home.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Hop Inn Chiang Mai , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Hop Inn Chiang Mai
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

1 Soi Saijai, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
65 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
381 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
20 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU