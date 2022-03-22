PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.1
Bewertung mit
66 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 22, 2022
Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Image 0
Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Image 1
Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Image 2
Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Image 3
Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Image 4
Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Image 5
+18 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Khao Lak, Hive Khaolak Beach Resort is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Hive Khaolak Beach Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, laundromat, 24-hour front desk. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's yoga room, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Hive Khaolak Beach Resort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

7/3 Moo 2 Lamkean, Thai muang, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82210

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Khaolak Merlin Resort
8.3
Bewertung mit
105 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Kalima Resort und Villen Khao Lak
9
Bewertung mit
577 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
114 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - nur für Erwachsene
8.8
Bewertung mit
312 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Khaolak Bhandari Resort & Spa
8.8
Bewertung mit
621 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Sands Khao Lak by Katathani Resort
8.8
Bewertung mit
1583 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Leaf on the Sands by Katathani Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
460 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
Bewertung mit
365 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU