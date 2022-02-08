PHUKET TEST & GO

Himmapana Luxury Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.3
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Himmapana Luxury 3 Bedroom Villa is a beautiful and modern 3 Bedroom villa located in KamalaThe villa has mountain views, 24 hour security, and you are not far from restaurants and grocery shopping possibilities.You can enjoy the pool and the stylish surroundings of the himmapana project.The place is good for couples, families and groups.There is a free shuttle bus to the beach every day, and our reception is standing by in case you need help with booking tours or anything else.Use our innovative system on the Ipad located in the villa to order freshly prepared breakfast, Thai massage, your own personal chef or to book tours to explore Phuket and the surrounding islands. Even though Kamala Beach is within walking distance of our villas we still got a free shuttle bus going five times per day in case you feel a little tired or walking is not for you.Water, Electricity, Maid service is included in the price

Adresse / Karte

Kamala, Phuket, Thailand

