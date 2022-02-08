PHUKET TEST & GO

Himaphan Boutique Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
Bewertung mit
165 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Himaphan Boutique Resort - Image 0
Himaphan Boutique Resort - Image 1
Himaphan Boutique Resort - Image 2
Himaphan Boutique Resort - Image 3
Himaphan Boutique Resort - Image 4
Himaphan Boutique Resort - Image 5
+30 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Phuket Airport, Himaphan Boutique Resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Himaphan Boutique Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service. The ambiance of Himaphan Boutique Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, massage, garden. Himaphan Boutique Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Himaphan Boutique Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Himaphan Boutique Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

60/16 Soi Naiyang16, Moo 1, Tumbon Saku, Aumpur Talang , Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partnerhotels

SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2617 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
886 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
Bewertung mit
1287 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
1522 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Flughafen Phuket
8.4
Bewertung mit
556 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Marina Express Aviator Flughafen Phuket
8.4
Bewertung mit
1244 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5
Bewertung mit
393 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Naiyang Park Resort
9.1
Bewertung mit
11 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dewa Phuket (Strandresort, Villen und Suiten)
8.5
Bewertung mit
2441 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Flughafen Phuket
7.8
Bewertung mit
362 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Der Schiefer
8.8
Bewertung mit
1689 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pensiri-Haus
8.3
Bewertung mit
604 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU