Greenworld Hotspring Hotel Resort and Golf Club - Kanchanaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Greenworld Hotspring Hotel Resort and Golf ClubAll offerings provided by Greenworld Hotspring Hotel Resort and Golf Club help to ensure a pleasant stay for all travelers. Free internet access provided within the resort keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge.Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. Cold evenings are even better than warm ones, when you can cozy up at the resort's fireplace. Feel like doing nothing? Available services like daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at Greenworld Hotspring Hotel Resort and Golf Club. For health reasons, smoking is not permitted anywhere inside the resort.For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.Dining and things to doEvery day at Greenworld Hotspring Hotel Resort and Golf Club begins with a delicious complimentary breakfast. A number of great dining options at the resort assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. Are you a great cook? Make your own meals in-house at the resort's BBQ facilities.A day in will be as fun as a day out with ranges of recreational activities offered at Greenworld Hotspring Hotel Resort and Golf Club. A relaxing end to every day is possible with a visit to the massage, located right in the resort. Burn off you vacation calories with a quick visit to the resort's fitness facility. Challenge your travel group members or other guests to competitive fun, with the resort's golf course on site.Family time on relaxed evenings is easy with the resort's shared lounge and TV area.