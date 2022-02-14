CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.3
Bewertung mit
270 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 14, 2022
Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+42 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated by Chiang Mai’s Emerald Lake with a spectacular view of Doi Suthep Mountains, Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) offers a comfortable oasis in the city where guests can relax in the stylish Lanna setting with a fresh and breezy atmosphere. With a location just five minutes from the very heart of the city and with easy access to the Chiang Mai International Airport, golf driving range, government service center, the university, hospital, and many famous tourist attractions, Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) is considered the ideal home base for vacationers and business travelers alike. For your reservation at Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified), simply submit your requested dates below and complete our secure online booking form.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

230 Moo 2, Cholapatarn Rd T. Changpuek Muang Chiangmai, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
Bewertung mit
1184 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Horizon Village & Resort
8.2
Bewertung mit
1034 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU