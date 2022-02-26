SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Grand Sea Beach Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.3
Bewertung mit
205 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 26, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

A stone's throw away from the town of Thong Sala, Grand Sea Beach Resort peacefully sits on the white sand cove of Ao Nai Wok. From here, guests can easily access the main town where all the fun-filled activities, bars, and restaurants are centered, and at the same time enjoy the peace and quiet away from all the traffic and noise of this lively town. Boasting well-kept hillsides and beachfront bungalows, all accommodation reflects Thai Lanna design with hand carved wooden features and rich fabrics. Along with its cozy accommodation, Grand Sea Beach Resort comes big with its beachfront swimming pool and lovely on-site restaurant serving a remarkable range of local and international dishes.

Adresse / Karte

152 Moo 1 Koh Phangan Koh Phangan Suratthani 84280, Wok Tum, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

