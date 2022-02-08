PATTAYA TEST & GO

Golden Jomtien Beach Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8
Golden Jomtien Beach Hotel features a restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre and bar in Jomtien Beach. Among the facilities at this property are a kids' club and a concierge service, along with free WiFi throughout the property. The accommodation provides a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. All units are equipped with air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a fridge, a kettle, a shower, bathrobes and a wardrobe. Every room is equipped with a safety deposit box, while selected rooms have a terrace. At the hotel the rooms come with a seating area. A continental breakfast is available daily at Golden Jomtien Beach Hotel. The accommodation offers 5-star accommodation with a sauna and children's playground. Jomtien Beach is 150 metres from Golden Jomtien Beach Hotel, while Pattaya Floating Market is 3.7 km away. The nearest airport is U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International, 40 km from the hotel, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

250/338 Soi Jomtien 16 Moo 12 Nongprue Banglamung Chonburi 20150, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

