BANGKOK TEST & GO

Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
4.5
Bewertung mit
3 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel - Image 0
Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel - Image 1
Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel - Image 2
Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel - Image 3
Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel - Image 4
Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel - Image 5
+26 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi HotelWhen you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel your home away from home. A stay at Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel ensures an easy access to the lively city and all of its wonders. With its ideal location just 6.6 km from Train Night Market, Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel gives you easy and fast options for shopping, food, or basic needs without too much travel time.Travelers are guaranteed to have a hassle-free stay with all the amenities and services provided by Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Bangkok can be assisted with taxi, car hire and shuttle services available.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel.In-room conveniences such as 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. You can also get small travel items and sundries at the convenience stores without having to leave the Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel. The hotel is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Rooms at Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel are designed with the guest in mind. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television provided to all guests. You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are available in rooms.You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel, where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out karaoke rooms, bar and nightclub for some in-house nighttime fun.The hotel even has in-house cooking amenities such as shared kitchen for its most selective guests.Whether you're looking for an adventure or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel has a range of activities that will meet your needs. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage, spa and sauna. The many offerings at Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. With the hotel's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag.No need to go anywhere after dinner -- play with friends or family at the shared lounge and TV area. You can find a perfect memento of your trip, or grab some simple travel supplies at the shops and souvenir shops.Reasons to stay hereSpend less here on rooms than you would at 81% of other accommodations in the city.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

19/49 Soi Wat Salut Moo 7 Bangkaeo Bangphli Samutprakan, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

56 Hotel
9.3
Bewertung mit
187 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
316 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
Bewertung mit
211 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
3757 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
1250 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
Bewertung mit
130 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
Bewertung mit
14 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
Bewertung mit
668 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU