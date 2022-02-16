PHUKET TEST & GO

Golden Crown Grand Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
7.6
Bewertung mit
3046 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 16, 2022
Golden Crown Grand Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Golden Crown Grand Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Golden Crown Grand Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Golden Crown Grand Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Golden Crown Grand Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Golden Crown Grand Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+25 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Räume

Golden Crown Grand Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is located in the city center of Hat Yai, the economic hub of the south. A must-visit when in this southern Thai city is the Kim Yong Market which is only a two-minute walk away. The Central Department Store and Cathay Tour are also easily accessible by foot. The hotel makes for an excellent layover on the way to neighboring Malaysia. Laundry service and parking are some of the facilities on offer at the hotel, and a 24-hour front desk and meeting facilities are also provided. To unwind at night, guests can make use of the karaoke facilities or massage treatments. Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and is also accessible in public areas. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Golden Crown Grand Hotel (SHA Extra Plus).

Adresse / Karte

42-44 Niphat-Uthit 3 Rd., Hat Yai Central, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

