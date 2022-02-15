Golden City Rayong Hotel - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Golden City Rayong Hotel (SHA Plus+)Golden City Rayong Hotel (SHA Plus+) is the perfect choice for travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Rayong. Experience an urban escape in Rayong with a stay at Golden City Rayong Hotel (SHA Plus+), with its exceptional location right in the city center.Have a hassle-free trip while enjoying the services and amenities offered by Golden City Rayong Hotel (SHA Plus+). Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the hotel can arrange it before your check-in date. Shuttle services provided by the hotel make exploring Rayong even more convenient.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site. The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the hotel will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room.Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at Golden City Rayong Hotel (SHA Plus+) guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Rooms are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Golden City Rayong Hotel (SHA Plus+) even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Golden City Rayong Hotel (SHA Plus+). Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel. A night in at the hotel's karaoke rooms can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Recreational facilities at Golden City Rayong Hotel (SHA Plus+) are designed for escape and relaxation. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the massage, hot tub, solarium and spa. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the hotel's fitness facility.Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the shared lounge and TV area.Around the propertyOne doesn't need to look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to sightseeing options and local attractions. The best way to remember your time in Rayong is with a nice gift at Central Plaza Rayong located about 2.1 km away. Get a photograph of yourself in front of The King Taksin Shrine located 3.1 km away, a must-see for anyone visiting Rayong. Play your best round of 9 or 18 holes at St. Andrews 2000, a golf course just 4.9 km away.Reasons to stay hereRooms don't get much cheaper than here, being less than 86% of the city's accommodation.Know you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 95% of the city's accommodation.It's hard to beat the room comfort here, which is rated higher than 91% of other accommodations in Rayong.