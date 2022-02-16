Gassan Panorama Golf Club - Lamphun Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Gassan Panorama Golf Club (SHA Plus+)All offerings provided by Gassan Panorama Golf Club (SHA Plus+) help to ensure a pleasant stay for all travelers. Free internet access provided within the resort keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge.Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including luggage storage. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the dry cleaning service and laundry service keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. Feel like doing nothing? Available services like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the Gassan Panorama Golf Club (SHA Plus+). All your minor, last-minute needs can be taken care of by the convenience stores without having to go anywhere.For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.A range of amenities is offered in guestrooms at Gassan Panorama Golf Club (SHA Plus+). Enjoy your stay even more at the resort, knowing that your room includes air conditioning. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find daily newspaper, television and cable TV available in selected rooms. Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator and bottled water are provided in guestrooms.Dining and things to doEach morning you can start the day with a delicious in-house breakfast offered at Gassan Panorama Golf Club (SHA Plus+). Don't start your vacation days without your morning coffee, available every morning in the café. A number of great dining options at the resort assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. A great night out couldn't be easier! Enjoy a fun evening without traveling outside at the bar.A day in will be as fun as a day out with ranges of recreational activities offered at Gassan Panorama Golf Club (SHA Plus+). A relaxing end to every day is possible with a visit to the massage and sauna. Don't forget to make a visit or two to the resort's pool. Burn off you vacation calories with a quick visit to the resort's fitness facility.Challenge your travel group members or other guests to competitive fun, with the resort's mini golf course and golf course on site.Reasons to stay hereCompared to other accommodations in Lamphun, facilities here are rated higher than 98% of them.