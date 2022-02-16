Gassan Khuntan Golf & Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Lamphun Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Lamphun
7.9
Bewertung mit
86 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 16, 2022
Nestled in the heart of Mae Tha, Gassan Khuntan Golf & Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Lamphun. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Lamphun hotel. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer, restaurant. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide non smoking rooms, air conditioning, mini bar, balcony/terrace, telephone to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as golf course (on site), outdoor pool, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Lamphun, make Gassan Khuntan Golf & Resort your home away from home.

SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

222 Moo 3, Thapladuk, Mae Tha, Mae Tha, Lamphun, Thailand, 51140

