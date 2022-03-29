HUA HIN TEST & GO

G Hua Hin Resort & Mall - Hua Hin Test & Go Hotel

Hua Hin
8.5
Bewertung mit
4829 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 29, 2022
G Hua Hin Resort & Mall - Image 0
G Hua Hin Resort & Mall - Image 1
G Hua Hin Resort & Mall - Image 2
G Hua Hin Resort & Mall - Image 3
G Hua Hin Resort & Mall - Image 4
G Hua Hin Resort & Mall - Image 5
+34 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is a Direct Payment Partner.

Payment Methods
When you book through our Direct Payment Partners you enjoy the following benefits:

  • Hot Instant booking confirmation letters for Thailand Pass

  • Hot Secure payment, and document collection

  • Hot Hotel directly receives payment, and access to documents immediately for Thailand Pass approval

  • Hot Quick Thailand Pass VIP service request, and discounts

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation within 3 days prior to arrival, or 100% penalty charge

This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Pool View 40
฿10,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOK ROOM NOW
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich

Conveniently located in Hua Hin/Cha-am, G Hua Hin Resort & Mall (SHA Plus+) is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The excitement of the city center is only 2 km away, opening up a slew of opportunities. For sightseeing options and local attractions, the hotel enjoys close proximity to Market Village, Cicada market, and Ran Mae Geb. At G Hua Hin Resort & Mall (SHA Plus+), the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there is a coffee shop, concierge, room service, and meeting facilities. Experience high quality room facilities, including complimentary bottled water, a shower, desk, in-room safe, and laptop safe box. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities including a fitness center, outdoor pool, garden, and the option of golfing is only 3 km away. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the G Hua Hin Resort & Mall (SHA Plus+).

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei G Hua Hin Resort & Mall , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR G Hua Hin Resort & Mall
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

250/201, Soi Hua Hin 94, Phetchkasem Rd, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU