CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Furama Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.7
Bewertung mit
5446 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Furama Chiang Mai - Image 0
Furama Chiang Mai - Image 1
Furama Chiang Mai - Image 2
Furama Chiang Mai - Image 3
Furama Chiang Mai - Image 4
Furama Chiang Mai - Image 5
+15 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The luxurious, 4 star Furama Chiang Mai (SHA Plus+) is located north of Chiang Mai, offering the perfect, panoramic view of Doi Suthep Mountain. Standing at 17 stories high, the hotel is equipped with trendy and spacious rooms, furnished with a blend of modern and traditional designs. The property sits 15 minutes from the airport and is also within the vicinity of government offices, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai Zoo, shopping centers, and the entertainment belt of the city. Furama Chiang Mai (SHA Plus+) is set to accommodate everyone whle ensuring a comfortable stay.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Furama Chiang Mai , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Furama Chiang Mai
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

54 huay Kaew Road, T. Chang Puak, Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
Bewertung mit
1184 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU