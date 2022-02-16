PHUKET TEST & GO

Fortune Hotel Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
8.3
Bewertung mit
1613 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 16, 2022
Fortune Hotel Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Fortune Hotel Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Fortune Hotel Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Fortune Hotel Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Fortune Hotel Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Fortune Hotel Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+34 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Nakhonratchasima, Fortune Rajpruek Hotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Only 2 KM from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Fortune Rajpruek Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Guests can choose from 157 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, Fortune Rajpruek Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Nakhonratchasima.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Fortune Hotel Korat (SHA Extra Plus) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Fortune Hotel Korat (SHA Extra Plus)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

311 Mittaphap Road, Tambon Naimuang, Nakhonratchasima City Center, Nakhonratchasima, Thailand, 30000

Beliebte Filter

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU