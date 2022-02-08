BANGKOK TEST & GO

FOODOTEL - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.5
Bewertung mit
34 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
FOODOTEL - Image 0
FOODOTEL - Image 1
FOODOTEL - Image 2
FOODOTEL - Image 3
FOODOTEL - Image 4
FOODOTEL - Image 5
+18 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei FOODOTEL , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR FOODOTEL
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

26,28,30 Charoen Nakhon Soi4, Khlong Tonsai, Khlong San, Bangkok, Thailand, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10600

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
Bewertung mit
1763 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
Bewertung mit
778 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
2226 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
Bewertung mit
19 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
Bewertung mit
12884 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
18 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
6947 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
Bewertung mit
347 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU