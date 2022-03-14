Eastpana Hotel (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the business, sightseeing, restaurants area of Chonburi city, Eastpana Hotel, Sriracha-Bowin provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Eastpana Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, dressing room, free welcome drink to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, stream&sauna, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, spa. Eastpana Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chonburi, Sriracha.

SHOW ALL HOTELS Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels