Duangjai Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
Bewertung mit
82 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Phuket, Duangjai Residence is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Duangjai Residence, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, taxi service. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, linens, locker to please the most discerning guest. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Duangjai Residence.

Adresse / Karte

59/197 Moo 7, Soi saiyuan 16, Rawai beach, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

