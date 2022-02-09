KRABI TEST & GO

Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4
Bewertung mit
2869 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang, located in Ao Nang, Krabi, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 25 Km away, and it normally takes about 30 minutes to reach the airport. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Massage Corner, Ao Nang Krabi Boxing Stadium, Nopparathara Beach. At Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, separate living room, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including snorkeling, hot tub, fitness center, outdoor pool, diving, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Krabi.

Adresse / Karte

186, Moo 3, Ao Nang Soi 8, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

