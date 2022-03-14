PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Coral Beach Pool Villa Khao Lak - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.6
Bewertung mit
2 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 14, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Boasting an outdoor swimming pool, Coral Beach Pool Villa Khao Lak is conveniently located in Laem Pakarang Beach of Khao Lak, 5 mi from Tsunami Memorial. This holiday home features air-conditioned accommodations with a terrace.

This 4-bedroom holiday home comes with a kitchen, a seating area, and a satellite flat-screen TV.

Staff at the reception can assist guests at any time of the day.

Guests can relax in the garden at the property.

Sairung Waterfall is 3.1 mi from the holiday home, while PTT Gas Station Khaolak is 3.7 mi away. Phuket International Airport is 43 mi from the property.

Adresse / Karte

Pakarang Beach Road Laem Pakarang Beach, Pakarang, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82110

