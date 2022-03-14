Cookies Hotel - Trat Sandbox Hotel

TRAT TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-placed in the beaches, restaurants, nightlife area of Koh Chang city, Cookies Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Set from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With the city's main attractions such as Parichart Spa & Massage, White Sand Beach, The Royal Spa within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. At Cookies Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service, gift/souvenir shop, Wi-Fi in public areas can be enjoyed at the hotel. Step into one of 60 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, fireplace which can be found in some rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the snorkeling, outdoor pool, diving, fishing, massage. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Koh Chang, make Cookies Hotel your home away from home.

7/2 Moo 4,, White Sand Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

