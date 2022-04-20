Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.
Well-placed in the beaches, restaurants, romance area of Koh Lanta city, Coco Lanta Resort provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Only 10.0 Km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Khlong Khong Beach, Lanta Animal Welfare, Lanta Sport Complex. The facilities and services provided by Coco Lanta Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, postal service, taxi service, ticket service are just a few of the facilities that set Coco Lanta Resort apart from other hotels in the city. The hotel features 29 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, towels, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as snorkeling, outdoor pool, diving, fishing, massage to make your stay truly unforgettable. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Coco Lanta Resort.
175 Moo. 2 Klong Khong Beach, Saladan Koh Lanta, Baan Klong Khong, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150