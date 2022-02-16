Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus)See more of Hat Yai when you stay at Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus) and experience all the benefits of a truly central location.Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus) provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site. The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service and luggage storage for guests' convenience.Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? At the hotel, your favorite travel outfits will be kept clean and available with laundry service provided on-site. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Each guestroom at Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus) is furnished and equipped with handy amenities. Rooms are equipped with blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus) even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee and instant tea in the rooms for when you feel like needed.It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEnjoy the countless activities offered at Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus). Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the shared lounge and TV area.Around the propertyClover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus) provides an excellent base for exploring the sights of Hat Yai in-depth. Get a photograph of yourself in front of Phra Maha Chedi Tripob Trimongkol located 3.3 km away, a must-see for anyone visiting Hat Yai. An afternoon of browsing the works at Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Natural History Museum located 1.3 km away can familiarize you with the local art scene. The most popular local attraction is probably Khao Kho Hong only 3.6 km away.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel beats 91% of accommodations in the city on value for money.Guests who stayed here rated the facilities above 89% of other accommodations in the city.This hotel scores higher than 93% of the city's accommodations for cleanliness.