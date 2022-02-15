Classic Kameo Hotel & Serviced Apartments Rayong (SHA Extra Plus) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located in the lovely area of Rayong City Center, Classic Kameo Hotel & Serviced Apartments Rayong enjoys a commanding position in the beaches, business hub of Rayong. Only 2km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Star Computer Center, Star Night Bazaar, Laem Thong Rayong. Cape & Kantary Hotels is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Classic Kameo Hotel & Serviced Apartments Rayong lives up to expectations. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. Classic Kameo Hotel & Serviced Apartments Rayong is home to 198 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, linens, mirror, sofa, towels. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, sauna, indoor pool, pool (kids), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your purpose of visit, Classic Kameo Hotel & Serviced Apartments Rayong is an excellent choice for your stay in Rayong.