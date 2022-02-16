PHUKET TEST & GO

Chayada Garden House and Resort Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
7.5
Bewertung mit
434 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 16, 2022
Chayada Garden House and Resort Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is located five minutes into the city center, sometimes referred to as the Gateway to Isaan. There are a number of shopping malls and corporate buildings in the vicinity. A must-visit site is the Prasat Hin Phimai which is the largest sandstone structure in Thailand. Also on the list of places to visit should be the Khao Yai National Park, a World Heritage Site. The resort can also help make tour bookings as well as provide useful information to explore the region. A restaurant, coffee shop, and business center complete the facilities at the resort. Chayada Garden House and Resort Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) offers self-contained mini-houses fitted with all modern facilities for a truly pleasant stay.

Adresse / Karte

131/4-9 Soi.Wadthatako , Mittraphap road , Naimuang, Nakhonratchasima City Center, Nakhonratchasima, Thailand, 30000

