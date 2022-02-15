PATTAYA TEST & GO

Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.6
Bewertung mit
596 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 15, 2022
Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Image 0
Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Image 1
Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Image 2
Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Image 3
Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Image 4
Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Image 5
+34 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Sri Racha, Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha enjoys a commanding position in the restaurants, shopping, sightseeing hub of Chonburi. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, 100% non-smoking. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chonburi.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

Laem Thao The Wa - Sai Lo Soi 6, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20110

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2
Bewertung mit
3388 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
9
Bewertung mit
153 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
Bewertung mit
39 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
Bewertung mit
3486 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
659 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
611 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
Bewertung mit
2305 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
5 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU