Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Located in the lovely area of Sri Racha, Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha enjoys a commanding position in the restaurants, shopping, sightseeing hub of Chonburi. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, 100% non-smoking. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chonburi.