Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya (SHA Extra Plus) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Nestled in the heart of Central Pattaya, Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya is an ideal spot from which to discover Pattaya. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With the city's main attractions such as -5 Supper Club, D'or Spa, Pattaya Klang Market within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya hotel. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa. Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya is a smart choice for travelers to Pattaya, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.