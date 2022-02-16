PHUKET TEST & GO

Centara Hotel Hat Yai - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
8.2
Bewertung mit
11069 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 16, 2022
Centara Hotel Hat Yai - Image 0
Centara Hotel Hat Yai - Image 1
Centara Hotel Hat Yai - Image 2
Centara Hotel Hat Yai - Image 3
Centara Hotel Hat Yai - Image 4
Centara Hotel Hat Yai - Image 5
+26 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Centara Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Plus+) is in the heart of the city's commercial and shopping districts and within easy reach of the airport, connections to Bangkok, and the Malaysian border. With five meeting rooms able to accommodate up to 300 people, the Centara Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Plus+) offers an ideal venue for business and social gatherings of every kind. The business center provides Internet access, fax/photocopying services, translation facilities, and secretarial services. The four restaurants and the bar at the Centara Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Plus+) serve a variety of different cuisines. The 237 well-appointed guestrooms and suites offer a range of amenities to ensure a relaxing stay. Recreational facilities include a swimming pool, a fully equipped fitness center, a sauna, and traditional Thai massage treatments. For your reservation at the Centara Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Plus+), please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Centara Hotel Hat Yai , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Centara Hotel Hat Yai
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

3 Sanehanusorn Road Hat Yai, Hat Yai Central, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

Beliebte Filter

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU