BANGKOK TEST & GO

Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
Bewertung mit
30 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 15, 2022
Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+1 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Campagne Hotel & Residence is ideally situated in Pathum Thani, one of the city's most popular locales. The property is just away from the city center, and it normally takes about 20 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pathum Thani property. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out. Guests can choose from 17 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Pathum Thani, make Campagne Hotel & Residence your home away from home.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

5/95 Village No.2 Tiwanon Rd. ,Ban Klang, Muang, Pathum Thani,, Pathum Thani, Pathum Thani, Thailand, 12000

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Don Muang Hotel
8.1
Bewertung mit
2646 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
Bewertung mit
506 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
Bewertung mit
487 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
730 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
Bewertung mit
441 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
Bewertung mit
75 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
Bewertung mit
1116 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
Bewertung mit
6272 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU