Cae Villa Hua Hin (SHA Extra Plus) - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Cae Villa Hua Hin (SHA Extra Plus)See the best of Hua Hin / Cha-am with a stay at Cae Villa Hua Hin (SHA Extra Plus), which puts you right in the city center amidst the many sights and landmarks. With its convenient location, you can easily access to the city's must-see destinations. Situated just 3.1 km from Cicada Market, Cae Villa Hua Hin (SHA Extra Plus) provides an easy base from which to pop out for amenities or souvenirs quickly.The facilities and services provided by Cae Villa Hua Hin (SHA Extra Plus) ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the resort villa's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the resort villa's easy to book transportation services. The resort villa provides taxi and car hire services to help you get to where you want to go in Hua Hin / Cha-am.Parking is available and free, provided by the resort villa for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful resort villa, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the resort villa's tours. The resort villa's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less.In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at Cae Villa Hua Hin (SHA Extra Plus). The resort villa provides linen service and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Cae Villa Hua Hin (SHA Extra Plus) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Keep your entertainment options wide even in room, with ranges of facilities including the cable TV available.The resort villa also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee and mini bar. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the resort villa provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doTo fill your days, be sure to check out the fantastic facilities offered at Cae Villa Hua Hin (SHA Extra Plus). Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the spa. The many offerings at Cae Villa Hua Hin (SHA Extra Plus) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool.Around the propertyVisit the sights and local attractions of Hua Hin / Cha-am during your stay at the resort villa. Sit on the sand or sip a drink in leisure at Hua Hin Beach located 870 m away.Reasons to stay herePast guests rate facilities here higher than 95% of the city's accommodation.Room comfort is said to be outstanding here, scoring higher than 99% of accommodations in the city.This resort villa stands out for its staff and service, scoring higher than 96% of the city's accommodation.