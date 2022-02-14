PHUKET TEST & GO

By The Sea Hotel Panwa Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
Bewertung mit
570 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 14, 2022
By The Sea Hotel Panwa Beach - Image 0
By The Sea Hotel Panwa Beach - Image 1
By The Sea Hotel Panwa Beach - Image 2
By The Sea Hotel Panwa Beach - Image 3
By The Sea Hotel Panwa Beach - Image 4
By The Sea Hotel Panwa Beach - Image 5
+29 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With an amazing beachfront location and views of the Andaman Sea, this is one hotel that certainly lives up to its name. The 36 units situated at By The Sea Hotel Panwa Beach are fully furnished with things like European kitchens, air-conditioning, and satellite TV reception. Facilities at the hotel include a large communal swimming pool, a fitness center, and a popular restaurant. While most people visit Phuket to relax, there is still much to do on the island and By The Sea Hotel Panwa Beach makes mountain bikes, snorkeling equipment, and kayaks available to guests who enjoy these sorts of excursions. A shuttle service to nearby Phuket Town is also offered. To continue with your reservation at By The Sea Hotel Panwa Beach, please enter your arrival and departure date into our secure online form.

Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei By The Sea Hotel Panwa Beach , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR By The Sea Hotel Panwa Beach
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

7/6 Moo 6, Soi Bor-Rae, Vichit, Muang, Panwa Cape, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

