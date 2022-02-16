Brown House Hotel Udonthani - Udon Thani Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Brown House Hotel Udonthani is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Udon Thani. The hotel lies 1 Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Udon Thani hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 74 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Brown House Hotel Udonthani is a smart choice for travelers to Udon Thani, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.