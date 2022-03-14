PHUKET TEST & GO

Brook Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
Aktualisiert am March 14, 2022

Conveniently located in Phuket, Brook Resort is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The excitement of the city center is only away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Brook Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, postal service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The hotel features 30 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, air conditioning, wake-up service, television. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as massage. Brook Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

Adresse / Karte

12/42 Moo 2 Soi Boonnada, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

