Beyond Suite Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.3
Bewertung mit
363 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

On the vibrant Charansanitwong Road, a 30-minute drive from the international airport, sits Beyond Suite Hotel, offering great room accommodations along with quality services. Visitors can take advantage of the hotel’s close location to Yanhee International Hospital as well as Tesco Lotus. Several major tourist spots, such as the famous Chatuchak Weekend Market, Chinatown, and Khao San Road, are only a short drive from this charming property. After a day in the big city, guests can kick back and relax at Beyond Suite Hotel in rooms facilitated with luxurious amenities. If you are seeking the ideal base from which to explore Bangkok, then you must consider Beyond Suite Hotel as one of your top choices.

Adresse / Karte

99 Charansanitwong Road, Soi 85, Bangplat, Thonburi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

