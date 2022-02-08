PATTAYA TEST & GO

Beston Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.6
Bewertung mit
115 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Beston Pattaya, located a short walk from the main road known as Pattaya South, offers an outdoor pool and room with free WiFi access.

It is 0.9 mi from the beach and the famous nightlife along Walking Street. Using public transport, guests can easily get around the city and visit attractions nearby. Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi International Airport are approximately a 1.5 hour drive away.

Air-conditioned rooms and suites feature a flat-screen TV, an electric kettle and a refrigerator. The private bathroom comes with a shower, a hairdryer and free toiletries.

Meals can be ordered at Beston Pattaya's restaurant or nearby. The hotel features a 24-hour reception and a free daily maid service.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Beston Pattaya , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Beston Pattaya
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

321/11 Moo 10 Nongprue,Banglamung, Chon Buri, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
Bewertung mit
463 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
Bewertung mit
314 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
Bewertung mit
856 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
Bewertung mit
29 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
Bewertung mit
593 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
Bewertung mit
261 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
645 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU