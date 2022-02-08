BANGKOK TEST & GO

Best Western Plus @20 Sukhumvit - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
Bewertung mit
8242 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Best Western Plus @20 Sukhumvit - Image 0
Best Western Plus @20 Sukhumvit - Image 1
Best Western Plus @20 Sukhumvit - Image 2
Best Western Plus @20 Sukhumvit - Image 3
Best Western Plus @20 Sukhumvit - Image 4
Best Western Plus @20 Sukhumvit - Image 5
+22 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This haven found in the heart of the Sukhumvit, an area reputed for its trendy cafes, shopping malls, bars, and restaurants, provides guests a comfortable accommodation with pocket friendly prices. From Best Western Plus @20 Sukhumvit, guests can easily reach the Terminal 21 shopping center as well as the Asoke skytrain station, connecting you to all the major areas of Bangkok. Each of the 78 rooms at this 4-star hotel feature superior amenities. The rooms come equipped with a flat screen television, an iPod docking station, a DVD player, and complimentary Wi-Fi Internet access. Furthermore, the property also has safety deposit boxes, concierge, as well as a bar/pub. Maintaining high standards at all levels, Best Western Plus @20 Sukhumvit will definitely make your stay a good one.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Best Western Plus @20 Sukhumvit , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Best Western Plus @20 Sukhumvit
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

17, Sukhumvit Soi 20, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
Bewertung mit
4142 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
Bewertung mit
6776 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
Bewertung mit
5421 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
Bewertung mit
669 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
Bewertung mit
14 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
11540 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
3449 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Elf Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
Bewertung mit
830 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU