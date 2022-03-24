CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.3
Bewertung mit
1453 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 24, 2022
BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Image 0
BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Image 1
BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Image 2
BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Image 3
BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Image 4
BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Image 5
+21 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Nimmanhemin, BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. Situated only 3.3 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, laundromat, taxi service. The ambiance of BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, free welcome drink, mirror, towels, closet are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chiang Mai, make BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman your home away from home.

Adresse / Karte

19 Nimmanhemin Road Lane 2, Suthep, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

